Murder, but lightly

Three of the four dead are from the Reddy family, the former owners of the 75-year-old publication. We are told the Reddys filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and the firm was taken over by a company called ‘Shrek Fund’, after which Hyderabad went through multiple lockdowns, thanks to the Covid pandemic. The fourth victim is Sainath Rao, the Human Resources head at the newspaper, disliked by all because of his incessant scrimping. Who hates him enough to kill, is the question. Since it is an office full of disgruntled and overworked employees who haven’t been paid their salaries, motives and suspects are aplenty.