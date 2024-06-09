Nuanced take on loss and fortitude

In essence, this is fine political writing, a searing litany of all the misery visited upon the grassroots men and women by those in power of any form. Each protagonist, be they teachers in small towns or out-flung villages in interior UP or those trying to live by art in metropolises, is knowledgeable yet helpless. This helplessness is compounded by the fact that he knows the law and rights. The words are acerbic with disdain for petty power brokers. “When I visited him, I found him writing two articles, one with each hand. With his left hand, he was writing about the necessity of land grabbing, and with the other one, a condemnation of the act. He even finished both articles at the same time. He asked me to read them. Wah, I thought, what an intellectual!”