Power games in a city of djinns

The second half of the novel is concerned with the rediscovery of the original manuscript of the Rubaiyat that has apparently survived centuries of conflicts, sacking of cities and pillaging of forts as one empire after another falls. Taking place at the turn of the 20th century when the British, Russian and American empires jostle for dominance, this part of the story follows a young American named Benjamin Lesage as he tries to hunt down the manuscript. He does so with help from the likes of Jamaladin Al-Afghani and Mirza Reza — historical figures who played outsized roles in Persian politics and the evolution of political Islam. While the manuscript reappears, it doesn’t stay with Lesage long. Its fate is much like the city where Khayyam started composing his poetry. As a Russian archaeologist explains to Lesage towards the end, a city like Samarkand that has been fought over by despots through the ages hides its secrets so well that “…if you are searching for something from the period for which you have a fascination, you will only gather legends, stories of jinns and divs. This city cultivates them with delight.”