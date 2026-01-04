<p class="bodytext">Since its discovery in 2014, the Keeladi excavation has become one of India’s most contested digs, hailed by some as proof of an urban civilisation in South India and dismissed by others as political mythmaking.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Journalist Sowmiya Ashok traces the serendipitous discovery of this ancient settlement and the political storm it set off. Her journey takes her from the earliest Iron Age sites in Tamil Nadu to the Harappan site of Rakhigarhi in Haryana and the lost port of Muziris in Kerala. Along the way, she chats with archaeologists while sweating under the scorching sun, clings to rickety platforms at a roaring jallikattu arena, and even tastes ancient pottery at an excavation site. Blending sharp insight with humour, The Dig reveals how political battles over science and history continue to shape our understanding of India’s past.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sowmiya Ashok is a journalist based in Chennai with over 14 years of experience. She has been a correspondent for leading Indian dailies, reporting on politics, environment, and culture. In 2019, she reported from Beijing, writing insightful pieces from China. </p>