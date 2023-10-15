Read Of The Week (Oct 15 to Oct 21)

Pradeep was offered up for human sacrifice by his family; Devli was a third-generation slave in a stone quarry in Haryana, who had never seen a banana before her rescue; Ashraf, a domestic child labourer at a senior civil servant’s house, was starved and scalded as punishment; and Manan lived his childhood mining mica in the forests of Jharkhand. Kailash Satyarthi’s own life and mission were entwined with the journeys of these children. Having lived through unspeakable trauma, they had lost faith in humanity. But behind their reticence, behind their scraggy limbs and calloused hands and feet, hope still endured.