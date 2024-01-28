Seeking mirth in the mundane

The idea of three hypochondriacs on a boating holiday on the Thames would be enough to create a riotous comedy — however, Jerome’s novel, Three Men in a Boat, has the added pleasure of a canine traveller, Montmorency, who makes his presence felt early on in this tale: “Montmorency was in it all, of course. Montmorency’s ambition in life is to get in the way and be sworn at. If he can squirm in anywhere where he particularly is not wanted, and be a perfect nuisance, and make people mad, and have things thrown at his head, then he feels his day has not been wasted.”