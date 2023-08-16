Talk on how Partition shapes present

Amandeep says the discussion will throw light on “what transpired before and after Partition”, which impacted the then-provinces of Punjab and Bengal. It will also dwell on how the Partition was different from other tragedies such as The Holocaust and the Vietnam War, the stories of women and the poor who were forced to cross borders, factors that fuelled the violence, and the impact of collective memory in the face of contemporary challenges like the rise of far-right nationalism.