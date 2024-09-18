Women authors from across continents dominate Booker Prize 2024 shortlist

London: For the first time in the 55-year history of the Booker Prize, the shortlist has a strong feminine flavour with five out of the six authors in the running for the prestigious GBP 50,000 literary award being women.

British writer Samantha Harvey has been shortlisted for her space set novel ‘Orbital’, American Rachel Kushner for spy thriller ‘Creation Lake’, Canadian Anne Michaels for her familial tale ‘Held’, Australian Charlotte Wood for her philosophical ‘Stone Yard Devotional’ and Yael van der Wouden, the first Dutch author to be shortlisted, for her debut novel ‘The Safekeep’. American writer Percival Everett is the only male among this year’s finalists announced in London this week for his Mark Twain ode ‘James’.

“I am enormously proud of this shortlist of six books that have lived with us. We have spent months sifting, challenging, questioning – stopped in our tracks by the power of the contemporary fiction that we have been privileged to read,” said Edmund de Waal, chair of the 2024 judging panel.