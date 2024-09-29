A stony challenge

I was a member of the First All-Women Expedition to Ronti in 1967. Again, in 1970, a few girls from Calcutta took an unprecedented decision to ascend a virgin peak (20,130 feet) in the Lahaul Himalaya. In this all-women team, Sujaya Guha was the leader, and I was the deputy leader.

Sujaya was 32, I was 24 and other members were between 22 and 28 years old. Though we were forewarned that the summit would be very difficult, we were quite unprepared for how tough it would be. We discovered that the approach glacier was criss-crossed with multiple crevasses as we ascended higher after our base camp.

However, Sujaya, Kamala and I could successfully reach the summit on 21st August, 1970 despite the difficult climb. We were overjoyed and on our return to the Base camp, celebrated our success with the other members of the team. But the joy was short-lived.

On 26 August, 1970, Sujaya, Kamala and another member, Shefali were involved in an accident while crossing a mountain river near our Base camp and Sujaya and Kamala were washed away.

We found Sujaya’s body but Kamala was never found. It was a triumph that turned into a tragedy. Even today, we are the only people who climbed that hazardous peak. I had the unique opportunity to join the Third Indian Antarctic Expedition in 1983.