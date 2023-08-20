Come on Barbie let’s go beyond the politics of feminist inclusion...

The movie’s exploration of feminism, gender dynamics, and the challenges of the real world has sparked both praise and criticism. The narrative delves into issues like patriarchy, prompting viewers to reflect on its consequences and how to create a more inclusive and just society. The controversy surrounding the film highlights the ongoing cultural dialogue on feminism and representation. In the context of these discussions, sociologist Judith Stacey reminds us that critiques surrounding gender roles and norms emerged from within feminism itself. She acknowledges that modern feminism is facing not only a crisis of confidence but also one of identity. Representing diverse perspectives, including those raised by conservative feminists, poses a challenge for modern feminists, leading to ongoing debates on issues such as sex/gender difference and the inclusion of transgender women in cis-woman spaces. Stacey identifies “The New Right” as an organised antifeminist social movement with devoted female activists. This movement brought criticism from feminists who couldn’t speak for all the women they sought to represent. The shift in the social and political climate towards the Right, fuelled by attacks on feminist ideology from both neoconservatives and prominent leftists, led to the rise of a “postfeminist” era celebrated in the media. This era featured accomplished young women who rejected both the feminist ideology and the label itself. As a result, a backlash has emerged, oftentimes initiated by self-identified feminists who critique the core beliefs and politics of the women’s liberation movement. This backlash reflects the impact of the “New Right” and a critique of liberal politics and modern liberalism.