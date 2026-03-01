<p class="bodytext">If a person is unsure about their gender identity, and has not been able to express their authentic self in terms of their identity or sexuality, they are gender questioning or simply, questioning. Their identity may not be aligned to sex assigned at birth or they may not have clarity.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The exploration of one’s identity can happen at any age. For some young people, the process can lead to anxiety and confusion, and it is important that parents, schools and support groups help them in the process. Questioning can also be an ongoing process, sometimes a periodic phase that can come and go, or a passing one. There are no set patterns to gender questioning and it is not a linear process. Gender transition is when the person takes the first step towards expressing themselves in the manner they feel instead of the gender they were assigned at birth. Transition can be a physical, social or mental process.</p>.Understanding the journey of gender transition.<p class="bodytext">Gender questioning may not necessarily lead to a transition and could just be a phase of curiosity, in many cases. It is a process of examining one’s gender identity to be able to live an authentic life. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Curated by Savitha Karthik</span></p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">(</span><span class="bold">Decoded</span> <span class="italic"> is a column that demystifies gender concepts and breaks them down into easy-to-understand language.)</span></p>