The neurodiversity edge

The last decade has seen a burgeoning rise in emphasis on equality, diversity, and inclusion. One important aspect of human diversity that society is often cavalier about is neurodiversity.
Neurodiversity is a non-medical term that describes the differences in the development, functioning and cognition of the brain. Neurodiversity consists of both neurotypical and neurodivergent people. Differences in brain and neurocognitive abilities should be viewed as diversity rather than a deficit. This can thus support the reduction of unsavoury stigma, promote inclusion and increase access
to educational and career opportunities, and prevent the neurodivergent community from being sequestered.
Neurodivergent people may or may not have an accompanying medical condition. However, in some cases, it can be a result of an undiagnosed or unfounded underlying pathological condition. More research is being conducted investigating the link between gender and neurodiversity. There is a considerable amount of research that indicates that men are more likely to be diagnosed with a neurodivergent condition, specifically autism, rather than women. Even though research shows that there is no difference between men and women in dyslexia, men are more likely to get diagnosed.
The average gap for diagnosis, for instance, dyspraxia remains at 17 males to 22 females. This could often be associated with gender-related factors. For instance, a woman with autism may know of ways in which this can be camouflaged in comparison to a man. This in turn tints the outcome of a diagnostic measure administered.
Neurodivergence typically includes one or a combination of the following conditions and disorders. However, considering that it is a non-medical term, the definitions of what constitutes neurodivergence can be blurry at times. Many people may also choose to not identify themselves as neurodivergent either due to fear of stigma or because they’ve been misled by a wrong diagnosis. Some of the most common neurodivergences include autism spectrum disorder (formerly known as Asperger’s syndrome), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Down’s syndrome, Dyscalculia (Difficulty with numbers and mathematics), Dyslexia (Difficulty with letters and written language), Dyspraxia (difficulty with coordination), Dysgraphia (difficulty with writing), intellectual disabilities, Prader-Willi syndrome, sensory processing disorders, social anxiety (a specific type of anxiety disorder), Tourette syndrome and William syndrome.
A genetic legacy
In the book Neuro-Tribes: The Legacy of Autism and the Future of Neurodiversity, the author Steve Silberman argues that — “Neurodiversity advocates propose that instead of viewing this gift as an error of nature — a puzzle to be solved and eliminated with techniques like prenatal testing and selective abortion — society should regard it as a valuable part of humanity’s genetic legacy while ameliorating aspects of autism that can be profoundly disabling without adequate forms of support.”
For instance, a person with dyslexia would struggle to read written language. This is because their brain processes the written language differently from a neurotypical person. However, their trifecta lies in the mental visualising and processing of 3D objects which in turn supplements creativity. This makes it easier and faster for them to process and pick up on optical illusions.
They also make an excellent fit for roles such as that of a graphic designer, engineer, architect, and anything to do with the arts. Nahia Orduna when writing on neurodiversity and workplace opportunity for the World Economic Forum explains that people with dyslexia have demonstrated an ability to think outside the box. 84% of dyslexic people are above average in reasoning, understanding patterns, coming up with creative solutions for problems, evaluating choices and possibilities and making decisions.
She also explained that people with autism have uncanny creativity, exceptional concentration, logic, imagination, and visual thought.
What a layperson often perceives as ritualistic behaviour is being systematic and meticulous in actuality. Their thoughts, insights, and perspectives are unique which particularly is useful when problems arise. CNN reports that although people with ADHD are known to be deficit in attention, they do have a prowess to be highly focused on a topic of particular interest to them.
With an unbiased view of neurodevelopmental differences, a higher focus can be laid on their strengths rather than exclusive attention to their challenges. This is the crux of the idea of neurodiversity which aims to reinforce that neurodiversity does not form an umbrella of problems that need to be fixed or cured. The promotion of this notion in turn can play a huge role in how neurodivergent people look at themselves. It helps them develop an identity rather than being classed under a label.
The birth of an idea
In order to recognise that everyone’s brains function in unique ways, Judy Singer, an Australian sociologist, coined the term neurodiversity which stems its roots in the term neurodivergent. “Just as the postmodern era sees every once too-solid belief melt into air, even our most taken-for-granted assumptions: that we all more or less see, feel, touch, hear, smell and sort information, in more or less the same way, (unless visibly disabled) — are being dissolved,” proposed Judy in her thesis ‘Neurodiversity: The birth of an idea’. Judy was on the spectrum herself and impassioned towards popularising neurodiversity.
A floating cloud may be perceived as different things by different people. What may look like a rabbit to someone may be perceived as something totally contrasting by another. Thus, it is important to understand that, similar to fingerprints, no two brains are or can be the same.
The capabilities of the human brain are beyond definition. Thus, restricting the potential of a brain and thus consequently a person under simple labels of normal, abnormal, or an anomaly seems rather unscientific, impractical and increasingly moot.
This constitutes the philosophical concept of cerebral pluralism. When looked at politically, this aligns with the dis/ability movements that promote inclusion and eradication of stigmas associated with neurological difference or neurodivergence. This was mainly put together to bring to light the suffering of neurodivergent people as a consequence of the history of medical/social misunderstandings and maltreatment.
Similar to Judy, many people with neurodivergence are growing to be activists who in actuality embody the impetus for the research.
The neurodiversity movement is thus gaining exponential momentum spearheaded by activists with lived experiences who are offering advocating, decrying, lobbying, influencing policy, designing research, and offering patronage.
(The author is a multidisciplinary professional who works in the UK.)