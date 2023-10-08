The neurodiversity edge

Neurodivergent people may or may not have an accompanying medical condition. However, in some cases, it can be a result of an undiagnosed or unfounded underlying pathological condition. More research is being conducted investigating the link between gender and neurodiversity. There is a considerable amount of research that indicates that men are more likely to be diagnosed with a neurodivergent condition, specifically autism, rather than women. Even though research shows that there is no difference between men and women in dyslexia, men are more likely to get diagnosed.