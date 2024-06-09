The shame that comes with wanting it...

Any depth-oriented Indian thinker must ask themselves, “what shapes sexual desire if not just biology?” While there are some general trends and factors that may contribute to differences in sexual desire between men and women, it’s essential to approach this topic with sensitivity and avoid oversimplification. Understanding and addressing individual differences, as well as recognising the influence of societal norms and relationship dynamics, are crucial for promoting healthy and fulfilling sexual relationships for people of all genders. While discussions about male sexuality often focus on stereotypes of promiscuity and sexual aggression, it’s also essential to recognise that men do face stigma and challenges related to their sexual experiences and desires. Society often expects men to be highly sexually active and assertive, which can create pressure to conform to hypersexual norms. Men who do not meet these expectations may feel inadequate, and emasculated, leading to feelings of shame. Performance anxiety is a common stigma expressed by cis-men in sex therapy. Now, often men and women are told “if the love is right, he will desire you all the time,” which creates unnatural pressure in intimacy, leading to anxiety and stress. The truth is that sexual desire and libido are both fluid — on some days people can feel highly desirous of their partners, while on other days, they don’t — and some other task or activity takes priority. For some men, sex is a form of connection that makes them feel valued, for others it is a weekend, or once-in-a-month activity they build up towards engaging in with their partner. Many people fear being ridiculed for expressing insecurities about their sexual experiences. This fear of judgement often leads to feelings of isolation and shame, making it harder to admit to one’s experiences.