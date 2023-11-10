Writers, intellectuals must play a key role in expanding democratic spaces: Volga

Short story writer, critic, translator, and poet, Volga, has been a forerunner in introducing a feminist perspective into the literary-political discourse in Telugu and Indian literature through her literary works, writes Ashutosh Kumar Thakur, who spoke to her about her formidable and award-winning feminist works The Liberation of Sita and Yashodhara.



What inspired you to reinterpret the stories of Sita and Yashodhara from a feminist perspective in The Liberation of Sita and Yashodhara respectively?

Inspiration is certainly from the struggles of contemporary women against violence and oppression. Sita may be a mythological character but what she encountered in life, like agni pariksha, abandonment, her struggle as a single parent — all these situations are very contemporary. Many women win in those situations. The courage of these women helped me to understand Sita, Sita’s courage helped me to understand the women. I want to see Yashodhara as an agent of change not as a victim. Putting her in a victim role didn’t give meaning to Siddhartha’s character who is an embodiment of love and truth.

How did you envision bringing a feminist lens to these traditionally male-centric narratives?

These two stories are male-centric and written to promote and protect patriarchal values. As a feminist, it is my responsibility to understand them from a feminist perspective and tear the myths around the narratives. These stories raised a lot of questions about women, men, and patriarchal values. In the process of searching for answers, these stories emerged.

In 'The Liberation of Sita', you present Sita as a strong and independent character. What aspects of her personality and journey did you find most compelling to explore?

Sita is a strong character even in Valmiki Ramayana. Valmiki wanted to give the title “Sita Charitam” to Ramayana. She is strong physically and emotionally. She always tried to protect Rama. When she realised that her love for Rama is weakening her, she went to Mother Earth to stay strong. That is her message for coming generations of women — don’t become weak because of love and be strong and remain true to yourselves. Sita is so humane and that is her strength.

Yashodhara is portrayed as a discerning personality in 'Yashodhara'. Can you share your brief insights into shaping her character and the challenges faced in reimagining a lesser-known figure from history?

We know very little about Yashodhara but had a great impression on our minds. I imagined her with the same qualities as Siddhartha — love, compassion, and radical thinking.

What narrative choices did you make in 'The Liberation of Sita' and 'Yashodhara' to ensure that the feminist perspective was effectively communicated?

First, I tried hard to understand characters like Surphanakha, Ahalya, Renuka, Urmila and Yashodhara. That effort made it possible to give shape to those characters. Then narratives flowed freely. The characters themselves made choices, not me. They are too strong to allow my choices.

How has the reception been to your feminist retellings of these stories? Have you observed any notable impact or changes in perspectives after the release of your books?

Many young women readers told me that 'Liberation of Sita' changed their lives and liberated them from many doubts and confusions. As the text was translated into English and other Indian languages, I received responses from all over India and abroad. Many women felt that these stories were life-savers.

Symbolism seems to play a significant role in your works. Can you elaborate on any symbols or imagery used in 'The Liberation of Sita' and 'Yashodhara' to convey feminist themes?

Nature came to my rescue. Many symbols and imagery are from nature. Violence against women and violence against nature and the environment are always similar and go hand in hand. So, while writing about women, nature helped me a lot.

Do you plan to explore more feminist perspectives in your future works? Are there other female characters from history or mythology that you are particularly interested in reimagining?

One character I wrote and published this year is Sabari from Ramayana. Sabari a tribal woman, waited for Rama in her last days. Why is she so eager to see Rama? What does she want to tell Rama? Does she have anything to share with him? Who is Sabari? What is her life story? I imagined and elaborated on the characters of Sabari and Maathanga Muni. The name of that short novel is "Pampaa Teeram" meaning "On the banks of River Pampa”.

How do you envision the role of feminist literature in shaping societal perspectives and fostering discussions on gender equality in the years to come?

The coming years are very difficult years. Space for imagination, interpretation, and new perspectives is shrinking. But we must make space for discussions on many issues including gender equality. Writers and intellectuals must play a key role in expanding democratic spaces. Without that space no creative writing is possible.