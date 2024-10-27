Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeatures

Is the cat finally out of the bag?

Unlike dogs who are happy to wag their tails until they drop or slobber our face with love, cats do few things to please humans, and the classic ‘meow’ tops that list.
Spoorthy Raman
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 02:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 02:42 IST
catsSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us