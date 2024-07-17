9 Years of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan': Six feel-good songs from Salman Khan starrer that define joy

Bhar Do Jholi Meri is a deeply heartfelt song of devotion and hope, resonating with profound trust in God. It beautifully expresses the profound bond between humanity and the divine.
Credit: Salman Khan Films
Selfie Le Le Re sets a trend with Salman's infectious energy and catchy lyrics. The song is vibrant, peppy, and exuberantly enjoyable.
Credit: Salman Khan Films
The Chicken Song is a delightful anthem for the appetite, with lyrics that resonate and bring a lively, enjoyable vibe.
Credit: Salman Khan Films
Tu Chahiye is a love song with utmost liveliness. The song exudes innocent romance, and the chemistry between Salman and Kareena adds a distinct charm to it.
Credit: Salman Khan Films
Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata is a remarkably beautiful song that delves into the essence of life. With its uplifting and positive vibe, the song is gentle yet deeply heartwarming to hear.
Credit: Salman Khan Films
Aaj Ki Party is a must-have at every celebration, embodying the charismatic presence of Bollywood's Bhai. The song sets the perfect mood for festivities.
Credit: Salman Khan Films
Published 17 July 2024, 08:27 IST