music

9 Years of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan': Six feel-good songs from Salman Khan starrer that define joy

Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' celebrates its ninth anniversary today, reminding us of its unforgettable melodies that continue to resonate. Beyond its entertainment charm, the film intricately weaved a narrative enriched with soothing music and timeless songs. Whether stirring motivation, evoking emotions, celebrating romance, or delivering humor, the movie's soundtrack remains a powerful source of upliftment. We revisit some of the standout tracks from this cinematic gem.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 08:27 IST

Bhar Do Jholi Meri is a deeply heartfelt song of devotion and hope, resonating with profound trust in God. It beautifully expresses the profound bond between humanity and the divine.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri is a deeply heartfelt song of devotion and hope, resonating with profound trust in God. It beautifully expresses the profound bond between humanity and the divine.

Credit: Salman Khan Films

Selfie Le Le Re sets a trend with Salman's infectious energy and catchy lyrics. The song is vibrant, peppy, and exuberantly enjoyable.

Selfie Le Le Re sets a trend with Salman's infectious energy and catchy lyrics. The song is vibrant, peppy, and exuberantly enjoyable.

Credit: Salman Khan Films

The Chicken Song is a delightful anthem for the appetite, with lyrics that resonate and bring a lively, enjoyable vibe.

The Chicken Song is a delightful anthem for the appetite, with lyrics that resonate and bring a lively, enjoyable vibe.

Credit: Salman Khan Films

Tu Chahiye is a love song with utmost liveliness. The song exudes innocent romance, and the chemistry between Salman and Kareena adds a distinct charm to it.

Tu Chahiye is a love song with utmost liveliness. The song exudes innocent romance, and the chemistry between Salman and Kareena adds a distinct charm to it.

Credit: Salman Khan Films

Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata is a remarkably beautiful song that delves into the essence of life. With its uplifting and positive vibe, the song is gentle yet deeply heartwarming to hear.

Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata is a remarkably beautiful song that delves into the essence of life. With its uplifting and positive vibe, the song is gentle yet deeply heartwarming to hear.

Credit: Salman Khan Films

Aaj Ki Party is a must-have at every celebration, embodying the charismatic presence of Bollywood's Bhai. The song sets the perfect mood for festivities.

Aaj Ki Party is a must-have at every celebration, embodying the charismatic presence of Bollywood's Bhai. The song sets the perfect mood for festivities.

Credit: Salman Khan Films

Published 17 July 2024, 08:27 IST
