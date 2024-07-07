Ambani-Merchant Sangeet: Justin Bieber’s performance wows guests

Pop sensation Justin Bieber was the one of the global artists who performed at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding. He performed at the couple's sangeet ceremony.
Credit: Instagram/@justinbieber
Held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bieber enthralled the guests with his chartbusters.
Credit: Instagram/@justinbieber
He set the evening on fire by performing on "Baby", "Peaches", "Love Yourself" and "Sorry".
Credit: Instagram/@justinbieber
Visuals saw the guests grooving along with Bieber.
Credit: Instagram/@justinbieber
The vibe was easy and the mood was light at the sangeet ceremony.
Credit: Instagram/@justinbieber
Justin Bieber brought the house down with amazing performances.
Credit: Instagram/@justinbieber
Bieber was reportedly paid a whopping $10 million to perform at the sangeet.
Credit: Instagram/@justinbieber
Published 07 July 2024, 05:45 IST