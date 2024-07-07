Home
Ambani-Merchant Sangeet: Justin Bieber’s performance wows guests

Pop star Justin Bieber made Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony extra glittery with his energetic performance. He set the stage ablaze as he performed his popular chart-topping songs.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 05:45 IST

Comments
Pop sensation Justin Bieber was the one of the global artists who performed at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding. He performed at the couple's sangeet ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/@justinbieber

Held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bieber enthralled the guests with his chartbusters.

Credit: Instagram/@justinbieber

He set the evening on fire by performing on "Baby", "Peaches", "Love Yourself" and "Sorry".

Credit: Instagram/@justinbieber

Visuals saw the guests grooving along with Bieber.

Credit: Instagram/@justinbieber

The vibe was easy and the mood was light at the sangeet ceremony.

Credit: Instagram/@justinbieber

Justin Bieber brought the house down with amazing performances.

Credit: Instagram/@justinbieber

Bieber was reportedly paid a whopping $10 million to perform at the sangeet.

Credit: Instagram/@justinbieber

Published 07 July 2024, 05:45 IST
