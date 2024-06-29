C R Vyas 'bandish' contest for vocalists

The Mumbai-based Gunijaan Culture and Education (GRACE) Foundation is conducting Gunijaan Bandish Pratiyogita, a contest for young Hindustani classical vocalists across India. The launch marks the birth centenary of renowned vocalist Pandit C R Vyas.
Curated by Shashi Vyas, founder of the foundation and son of Pandit C R Vyas, it provides a platform for classical musicians between 16 and 30 years of age who have to sing the compositions of the maestro. The winners will be awarded cash prizes. This contest is managed by Pancham Nishad.
Aparna Kelkar, senior disciple of the maestro, says, “Pandit C R Vyas’s bandishes are masterpieces of musical excellence.” Known as Gunijaan, C R Vyas was a towering figure in Hindustani classical music. He composed over 200 bandishes. The last date for registration is July 15. Contestants can sign up on gunijaanbandish.in. Call 84840 12431 for more details.
Published 29 June 2024, 00:11 IST