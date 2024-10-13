Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesmusic

‘Every note must touch the listener’s heart’

Rajesh is a mandolin virtuoso, a composer, an arranger, and a record producer, who has performed nationally and across the globe over the last three decades.
Ambika Ananth
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 00:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 00:10 IST
MusicSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us