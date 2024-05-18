Freewheeling with Rajeev Taranath 

I do. Look at that book. (He points to a book of poems by W B Yeats, where he has bookmarked a poem, ‘The mother of God’). See, that’s how I’m involved with English literature. Although I have a PhD on Eliot, Elliot is a cold person. Yeats is not. He had a colleague, a lovely woman called Maud Gonne who rejected his proposal and married his friend. Many years later he was travelling on a boat and his companion there was Maude’s daughter. He told her, “I wanted to marry your mother but she married your father. Why don’t you marry me?” That kind of eternal optimism. But there are also insights into sadness, into old age. Insights into life. Which is why he is a poet. I am not. You are not.