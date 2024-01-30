Irfana Hameed opens up about hip-hop journey, future collabs & more

Born and raised in the hill town of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, Irfana's early musical life began with traditional Carnatic training. However, writing has been her passion since childhood. Growing up, Irfana has penned several poems.

Irfana was shaping her career and was working with a famous law firm in Bengaluru when Covid-19 happened. During the pandemic, Irfana decided to try her hand at rapping and came up with a single with the help of a friend. There was no looking back for her since then.

She has not only carved out a niche but has also gained recognition from music industry peers.

Irfana tasted her first commercial success with the EP Ko-Lab which was widely appreciated by critics and fans. She was next heard on Netflix’s web series Masaba Masaba, where she performed the title track – I am your King.

Her song Kannil Pettole from the Malayalam movie Thallumaala turned Irfana into a hip-hop sensation.

On being asked about her interest in Tamil cinema and her favourites, Irfana said, "I am a big fan of music composers Anirudh Ravichander and Santosh Narayan. I also love singer Dhee and would love to collaborate work in the Kollywood industry one day".

Heavily inspired by ace rappers, JID and Kendrick Lamar, Irfana blends elements of hip-hop with eclectic beats, creating a signature sound that resonates with a diverse audience.

Irfana now wants to expand her territory and dreams of working with 'Desi Rappers' to enhance her versatility and provide music lovers with an unforgettable experience.

Her journey from a raw talent to a hip-hop sensation is showcases the power of authenticity and the universal language of music.