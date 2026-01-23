<p>The countdown to Republic Day just got a lot more exciting for Salman Khan fans as the makers of his upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan. Giving a sneak peek of the song 'Maatrubhumi', the makers perfectly captured the spirit of the nation and set the stage for one of 2026’s biggest releases.</p><p>The teaser opens with the stirring call of a military bugle, instantly giving the audience goosebumps. It sets a deeply moving tone that feels like a heartfelt salute to the spirit of our country.</p><p>The 15 seconds pack a massive emotional punch with the opening, as it perfectly captures the raw courage and sacrifice of our soldiers. As the bugle fades into a powerful score, the sight of the Tricolour standing tall against a harsh landscape mirrors the unbreakable spirit of the heroes.</p><p>The teaser builds strong anticipation for the full song, which is set to release on 24th January, 2026, ahead of Republic Day celebrations, as a mark of respect and tribute to the motherland and the brave soldiers who safeguard the nation.</p>.<p>The song, which will be released on Salman Khan Films’ Music Channel, features an exceptional creative collaboration. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the music amplifies the patriotic emotion at the heart of the film.</p><p>Sameer Anjaan’s heartfelt lyrics, with the soulful voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, promise a deeply moving and memorable musical experience.</p><p>Produced by Salman Khan Films, Battle of Galwan is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film stars Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh in key roles, and the war drama promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice and resilience.</p>