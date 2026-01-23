Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Often public expressions of love for me branded as 'drama'; 'pre-planned': PM Modi

Modi said this while he was addressing a massive gathering of party workers and supporters at the Putharikandam Maidan here.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 11:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPM Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us