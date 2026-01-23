<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A little boy holding up a portrait he had drawn of Narendra Modi prompted the Prime Minister to remark that such expressions of love from the public are often branded as a "drama" or "pre-planned" by his detractors.</p><p>Modi said that many times when he visits various places in the country, young people express their affection or feelings for him through such methods.</p><p>However, later, reels are made which term such instances as "pre-planned or drama".</p><p>"I take all such insults because I understand the love you have for me. I understand the feelings of these kids. So, I will accept the insults of those making the reels, but if a kid has put in love and effort to make something like this, I cannot insult that child. I cannot disappoint them.</p>.PM Modi lands in Chennai to kickstart NDA rally ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.<p>"So, no matter how many reels are made, my responsibility towards the people and their feelings for me will only be strengthened," he said.</p><p>He told the boy who had made his portrait to write his name and address behind the picture and said, "I will write a letter to you".</p><p>He told the personnel of the SPG unit protecting him to accept the portrait from the boy and another child who had also made something for the PM.</p><p>Modi said this while he was addressing a massive gathering of party workers and supporters at the Putharikandam Maidan here.</p>