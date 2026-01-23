Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Namaz offered at Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar; peace prevails

Hindus were conducting Basant Panchami puja within the complex, while the Muslim community performed namaz at a designated location.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 11:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us