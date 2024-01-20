Prabha Atre: The quiet iconoclast 

In many ways, Prabha-tai was ahead of her time. She was a deep thinker about music, and insisted that chintan-manan along with experimentation is the only way for our music to be progressive. She challenged even basic tenets like the association of raaga with time of the day through her meditation and experiments. She strived to go back to the essence of musical theory and apply it to current times and situations. It was as if she wanted to clean the grime accumulated over centuries and let raag music shine in all its pristine glory.