Turn up the music

Their first performance was at the Indian Music Experience (IME), Bengaluru, in November 2022. “We had a great time and played two shows at the IME. Post this, we had three solid months to polish ourselves before performing in Manchester,” he recalls. The two concerts in Manchester took place at the Manchester Museum in the middle of March and were attended by music lovers from across the globe. “Between the four of us, we covered several genres — from Indian to Western — yet had our own sound. Aditi and I even played Bollywood music much to the excitement of the audience,” he gushes. Some of the other highlights from the tour were performing konnakol, a form of vocal percussion, for the first time; playing a private show at the Contact Theatre and even taking over a radio station named Reform Radio along with his bandmates. While all the musicians have now returned to their respective homes, Ashwin plans to reunite with the members of ‘JAVA’ and release an album soon.