US singer Allen Ling delighted by the Indian audience's passion for music

Elevating the cinematic essence and timeless appeal, Closer comes with not one but two video releases, produced by the renowned youth icon Aramis Knight of Ms. Marvel acclaim.

Having launched his formal music career last year, the American-Chinese artist has swiftly ascended the music charts with his award-winning 'Heartbreak Trilogy.'

Allen’s previous work, Remember, clinched the top spot on the World Indie Music and European Indie Music Charts. His collaboration with Flipsyde’s Dave Lopez and the production masters of Guns N Roses' Brain Bryan Mantia and Melissa Reese, alongside Chris Dugan's engineering magic at Green Day Studios, promises a sonic masterpiece.

Beyond his musical prowess, this singer-songwriter boasts a diverse career, having served as a physical therapist. His professional journey has intersected with esteemed entities like Pixar Animation Studios and the visionary Steve Jobs, in addition to collaborating with the esteemed cast and crew of notable OTT series/TV shows.