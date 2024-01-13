Are you photoaging?

The harmful rays damage the important proteins of the skin – collagen, elastin and fibres - which are responsible for youthful skin. Says Dr Pallavi Sule, dermatologist and aesthetic physician, “Sunlight is the main source of UV light. Ultraviolet radiation is composed of UVA, UVB and UVC rays. UVA rays penetrate the skin deeper, harming the epidermal layer and the dermis, also damaging the collagen and elastin tissues. Thus, UVA rays are the culprit behind photoaging – that includes the appearance of wrinkles, leathery skin and sagging face. The UVB rays penetrate the epidermis causing sunburn. The UV rays damage the DNA of the cells causing mutations, leading to premature aging”.