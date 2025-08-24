Heart health crisis among India's youth: The warning signs we can’t ignore

<p>Young adults in India face rising heart risks due to poor diet, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy fitness practices.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the past, parents often reassured their young-adult children: “Eat whatever you want, your heart is strong at this age.” Youth was once considered a natural defence against heart problems. However, that perception is changing. An increasing number of young adults in India are succumbing to heart-related conditions, raising concerns about the underlying causes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The primary issue? Excessive sugar consumption. While lifestyle factors such as a sedentary routine certainly play a role, the consumption of sugar, often disguised in everyday foods and beverages, is a significant contributor to cardiovascular risk.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sugar, commonly added to tea or consumed in processed foods like pizzas, burgers, pastries, and soft drinks, contributes to serious damage to the arteries. It doesn’t just increase the risk of diabetes; it also affects the arterial lining, leading to a buildup of plaque that can trigger dangerous blood clots. These clots disrupt blood flow and can lead to sudden heart attacks, often with little warning. In many countries, high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is commonly used in sugary beverages, while in India, cane sugar is more prevalent. Both, however, have similar health impacts. The rise in sugar consumption is largely driven by marketing strategies that encourage sugar cravings, which are wrongly associated with happiness. This sugary intake, while offering temporary satisfaction, silently raises blood pressure, promotes obesity, and damages blood vessels, creating the ideal conditions for heart disease.</p>.Heart attacks on the rise: Lifestyle, genetics, and new risk markers explained.<p class="bodytext">Excess sugar is not only found in sweetened drinks but also in foods marketed as “healthy,” such as fruit juices and energy drinks. The widespread availability of these products means most people are consuming far more sugar than they realise. This excessive intake alters the body’s metabolism, trains taste buds to crave more sugar, and gradually leads to severe health consequences, including weakened arterial health. In addition to poor dietary habits, modern sedentary lifestyles contribute to the decline in heart health. The lack of daily physical activity means muscles, including the heart, become less efficient. The heart, a muscular organ, suffers from a lack of exercise, which compromises its ability to pump blood effectively, increasing the risk of cardiovascular events. This decline is further exacerbated by oxidative stress, caused by environmental pollutants, poor diet, and mental fatigue, leading to damage in the delicate lining of the arteries. Over time, this damage makes the arterial walls more susceptible to cholesterol buildup, especially low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or “bad” cholesterol. This leads to atherosclerosis, a condition where arteries become narrow and hardened, limiting blood flow and increasing the likelihood of heart attacks.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sudden physical exertion, particularly among those who have led a sedentary lifestyle for years, can trigger a heart attack. A young adult who suddenly begins intense physical activity after a period of inactivity is at risk of overloading an unprepared cardiovascular system. The stress caused by rapid exertion, coupled with pre-existing arterial damage, can cause a rupture of plaque in the coronary arteries, leading to blood clots and potentially fatal consequences.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The gym, often seen as a solution to a sedentary lifestyle, also poses risks. Gym supplements, often marketed as products that enhance performance, can contain stimulants that increase heart rate and blood pressure. These stimulants, along with intense workouts, can precipitate arrhythmias, or irregular heart rhythms, which can be life-threatening. Additionally, the use of anabolic steroids, popular among some gym-goers seeking rapid muscle gain, can thicken the heart muscle and raise cholesterol levels, further increasing the risk of sudden cardiac arrest.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dehydration is another silent threat. Intense exercise, combined with inadequate hydration or extreme dieting, can disturb the balance of electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium. This imbalance can affect the heart’s electrical system, leading to dangerous arrhythmias and increased risk of collapse. While exercise is essential for overall health, it must be approached with caution. Muscle training should focus on functional strength, not just aesthetics. Overexertion, especially in individuals who are not physically prepared, can put undue stress on the heart.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Before beginning any intense physical regimen, it is advisable to undergo a basic ECG to assess heart health. This simple test can provide valuable insights and help identify any underlying issues that might increase the risk of heart problems during exercise.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">(The author is a research scholar at BIT, Mesra, Ranchi.)</span></p>