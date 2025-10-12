<p>In a recent clinical encounter with a specific patient demographic, a striking phenomenon emerged: individuals within artistic communities often resort to substance use to augment or master their creative expression. </p><p>As someone who actively engages in various creative pursuits, I found this relatively underexplored trend both intriguing and surprising. Further investigation, driven by curiosity, revealed a longstanding fascination within the research community regarding the intricate relationship between creativity and addiction, with studies intersecting mental health and cultural domains.</p>.<p>Notably, artistic communities worldwide have consistently demonstrated a higher incidence of addictive behaviours. Similarly, in India, analogous patterns have been observed across the creative industries, spanning the spectrum, from Bollywood to independent art. The intersection of creativity and addiction is a complex phenomenon observed in artists worldwide. Icons like Vincent van Gogh, Amy Winehouse, and Jean-Michel Basquiat have struggled with addiction, often deeply entwined with their artistic expression.</p>.<p>Research suggests that artists tend to exhibit risk-taking behaviour and emotional intensity, traits that correlate with substance use and behavioural addictions. In India, this trend is increasingly evident, with substance abuse reported among performers, musicians, and visual artists. The scope of addiction has expanded to include internet dependency, social media obsession, and workaholism, particularly among young creatives in urban hubs like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi. The arrests of some South Indian actors in connection with a suspected drug cartel earlier this year have further highlighted this issue.</p>.<p><strong>Battling vulnerabilities</strong></p>.<p>As a UK resident, I make it a point to stay updated on news from India, particularly developments that resonate with my roots. The passing of Tamil comedian Robo Shankar has left a profound impact on me. Although the details surrounding his life are subject to speculation, one narrative that stands out is his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to success. Robo Shankar was a gifted comedian who effortlessly brought laughter to his audience and made a lasting impression on reality TV shows.</p>.<p>However, his struggles with alcohol addiction painted a more complex picture. He courageously shared his story, and his decision to seek change was a testament to his resilience. Unfortunately, the toll of addiction on his health proved irreversible, cutting short the life of a talented individual who brought joy to many, including myself.</p>.<p>Shankar’s story is not an isolated incident; several Indian celebrities have publicly battled addiction, including Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The pressures of fame, coupled with the creative industry’s fast-paced and often tumultuous nature, can exacerbate vulnerabilities to addiction.</p>.<p>The creative profession’s inherent traits, such as intense emotional expression, risk-taking, and a desire for new experiences, can increase the likelihood of substance use and addiction. Furthermore, the accessibility of substances, peer influences, and the glamourisation of substance use in some artistic circles can further contribute to the problem. As the stories of these celebrities illustrate, addiction can have severe consequences, but seeking help and support can lead to recovery and a renewed sense of purpose.</p>.<p>Experts identify several key factors that contribute to the heightened risk of addiction among artists. Artists often delve into the depths of human emotion, exploring themes of love, loss, and existential crises, which can lead to feelings of overwhelm and prompt some to seek solace in substances or compulsive behaviours as a form of escapism.</p>.<p><strong>Gig economy and uncertainty</strong></p>.<p>The freelance and gig-based nature of many artistic careers can create financial uncertainty, leading to stress and anxiety, and in the absence of stable financial security, some individuals may turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms. Additionally, mental health discussions remain stigmatised in many Indian households, discouraging individuals from seeking professional help, and instead, artists may resort to self-medication, further exacerbating their struggles with addiction. The glamourisation of substance use in Indian cinema and music can also have a profound impact on young and aspiring artists, portraying substance use as a normative or even desirable behaviour, and inadvertently contributing to the normalization of addictive behaviours.</p>.<p>In conclusion, addiction within India’s artistic community is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach. While art itself can be a powerful tool for healing, with art therapy and creative expression helping individuals recover and rebuild their identities, systemic change is also crucial. To support artists in their mental health journey, mental health education in art schools, accessible therapy and peer support groups, and regulation of substance portrayal in media are essential.</p>.<p>By celebrating sober creativity and fostering a culture of empathy and awareness, India can nurture its rich cultural heritage and contemporary creative talent, allowing creativity to flourish without the shadow of compulsion. Ultimately, this collective effort can help artists thrive and reach their full potential, free from the grip of addiction.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a multidisciplinary professional who works in the UK.)</em></p>