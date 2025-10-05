Screen time: How much is too much

<p>In today’s digital age, smartphones have become an inseparable part of our lives — and for children, this dependency begins early. Parents often hand <br>over devices with the best intentions: to entertain, distract, or help their <br>kids learn. However, the long-term effects are often overlooked.</p>.<p>Smartphone use in early childhood is reshaping a generation in ways we are just beginning to understand. The risks are not intentional, but stem from convenience and well-meaning parenting.</p>.<p><strong>How it started</strong></p>.<p>A common scene is a toddler absorbed in a phone while parents cook, clean, or manage work. While this may seem harmless, it replaces essential human interaction and exploration — key components of brain development — with passive screen time. A child who turns to a screen for comfort rather than interacting with their parent or peers may struggle with emotional regulation and social skills.

Studies show that excessive screen time before the age of five can hinder language development, reduce attention span, and delay cognitive milestones.

The brain develops best through interaction with people, nature, and objects, not screens. Often, parents inadvertently create a cycle by using smartphones as rewards: "Finish your food, and you get the phone." Over time, this transforms into a coping mechanism. What begins as a bribe can soon become a demand for every minor discomfort or boredom.

This behaviour encourages instant gratification and reduces the child's ability to handle frustration or engage in creative play. As a result, traditional childhood activities like outdoor exploration are replaced by virtual ones. While technology is inevitable, there is a clear distinction between healthy screen exposure and overuse.</p>.<p><strong>The hidden dangers</strong></p>.<p>Unrestricted smartphone access can expose children to violent content, unrealistic beauty standards, cyberbullying, and online predators. And often, parents aren’t even aware.</p>.<p><strong>The parents’ role</strong></p>.<p>Ironically, many parents who worry about their children’s screen time are themselves guilty of excessive phone use. A mother might scroll through social media while her baby plays nearby, or a father might check emails during dinner. Children learn by observing adults — if they see their parents glued to screens, they internalise that behaviour.</p>.<p>It’s common to hear children say, “You’re always on your phone.” They’re right. We cannot expect our children to disconnect if we are constantly connected.</p>.<p><strong>The “educational” myth</strong></p>.<p>Many parents justify screen time with the belief that their children are watching educational content. While some apps are beneficial, not all “educational” content is helpful. Many apps are designed with flashing lights, quick transitions, and addictive loops, which may hold a child’s attention but don’t necessarily foster deep learning.</p>.<p>Research shows that children who use smartphones frequently may develop faster but shallower thinking. They learn to process information quickly but inaccurately, moving from one stimulus to the next without deep engagement. Parents may be impressed by how quickly their children navigate apps, but speed doesn’t always mean comprehension. What may seem like learning is actually just a child clicking through content without absorbing the material.</p>.<p>More concerning is the impact on emotional and social development. Excessive screen time is linked to emotional dysregulation and impaired social skills. Real development happens through face-to-face interactions, imaginative play, and storytelling — not virtual interactions. Apps, while interactive, cannot replace real-world experiences that nurture empathy, patience, and creativity.</p>.<p><strong>Cognitive & physical effects</strong></p>.<p>The overuse of smartphones also disrupts cognitive processes. Digital multitasking, encouraged by apps, trains children’s brains to jump quickly from one stimulus to another, reducing their ability to focus and retain information. Many parents overlook the effects of prolonged digital multitasking, which can lead to fragmented attention and shallow learning.</p>.<p>Physically, smartphone overuse has been linked to poor posture and issues like temporomandibular joint pain. Psychologically, studies show connections to rising rates of ADHD, anxiety, and depression among young users. These symptoms, often dismissed as childhood mood swings, may actually be signs of digital overstimulation.</p>.<p>Even apps designed for learning can have negative effects. Research shows that excessive use of these apps can reduce cognitive performance, as they prioritise engagement over comprehension. In contrast, traditional activities like colouring or nature exploration promote better brain development and teach patience, creativity, and resilience — qualities no app can replicate.</p>.<p><strong>Uncertainty of long-term effects</strong></p>.<p>The long-term impact of smartphone use on child cognition remains unclear, but short-term research already highlights concerning trends. We may not fully understand the risks, but do we want to gamble with our children’s development in a global, unregulated experiment? What many parents don’t realise is that smartphones are deeply shaping their children’s worldview and habits. In many households, screens replace attention, discipline, and play.</p>.<p>Children under five often have unrestricted access to smartphones, with no time limits, supervision, or discussions about content. Smartphones are also used as rewards for good behaviour — “Finish your food, and you can watch cartoons.” This reinforces the idea that entertainment is a prize for compliance, deepening digital dependency.</p>.<p><strong>How to course correct</strong></p>.<p>Start by setting clear, age-appropriate screen time limits. For children under two, screens should be avoided altogether. For children ages 3–5, limit screen time to no more than one hour per day. Replace screen time with meaningful activities like reading together, nature walks, or creative play. Use parental controls to limit access to apps and co-view content to make screen time a shared experience.</p>.<p>Practice digital minimalism at home. Put phones away during meals, bedtime, and playtime to show children that being present matters more than being online. Most importantly, lead by example. Children learn from what they see, so if your phone is always in your hand, it’s natural for them to mirror that behaviour.</p>.<p>Mindful parenting requires reclaiming intentional, quality time with your children. By doing so, you don’t just protect childhood; you empower it.</p>.<p>(The author is a research scholar at BIT, Mesra, Ranchi.)</p>