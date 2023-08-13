Yellowstone is for the Old Faithful

You need to secure a permit for backcountry camping. Our campsite — Ice Lake, was about 5 km from our parking lot. Backcountry camping is different from backpacking — it refers to carrying all that you need and arriving at your campsite by foot. Backpacking is just how you get to your backcountry camping site. Backcountry camping requires a basic level of fitness — enough to lug 30kg backpacks as you walk through winding trails that can also include an incline. All campers need to sign in at one of the Park offices and view a video that helps you prepare for bear ‘interactions’. One of the backcountry essentials is bear spray (that you always keep holstered) to create a quick cloud of spray to divert the bears. The other trick is to drop down and play dead with your backpack serving as a shield against the bear. These tips are invaluable and one reason why only 44 people have been injured in bear attacks since 1979 (Yellowstone has hosted over 118 million visits during this period).