<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/microsofts-october-2025-update-brings-new-ai-features-to-windows-11-pcs-3767399">Microsoft</a>'s gaming arm, Xbox, on Tuesday (November 11) launched the much-awaited Xbox Cloud Gaming service in India.</p><p>With the new services, gamers can access and play all the popular titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Hollow Knight: Silksong, along with indie gems like Detective Dotson and The Palace on the Hill, local favourites like Raji: An Ancient Epic, and more, directly from the cloud on any of the compatible devices such as computers, smartphones, handheld, select LG and Samsung Smart TVs, or compatible Amazon Fire TV Sticks or Fire TV Cube.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro review: Exceptional AI phone.<p>For a better gaming experience, they can use a compatible Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller and ensure there is a high-speed internet connection and an Xbox Game Pass subscription.</p><p>Earlier, people with a Game Pass subscription could play the games only on Xbox gaming consoles. Now, as noted earlier, gaming titles can be played on any of the compatible devices (with the required system configuration) in their home.</p>.<p>Another notable aspect of cloud gaming is that users can play titles on multiple devices. They can play one game on a device and stop at any point. And then, they can resume at that very particular point on a different device. This way, there is continuity, and the gamer doesn't have to start all over again on the new device. </p><p><strong>Here's how to get started with Xbox Cloud Gaming:</strong></p><p>On your PC, phone, tablet, handheld, and most devices with access to a web browser: </p><p>Step 1: Use a supported browser like Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Apple Safari. </p><p>Step 2: Navigate to Xbox website (<a href="https://xbox.com/play">here</a>). </p><p>Step 3: Sign in to your Xbox Game Pass account. </p><p>Then, connect a supported controller with the PC or the smartphone or tablet. Controllers such as the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4 controller are all compatible. On some PCs, select games support mouse and keyboard input. On mobile, some games support touch controls. </p><p>Step 4: Once the setup is done, users can start playing.</p><p><strong>On Smart TVs</strong></p><p>Step 1: Download and launch the Xbox app (on supported Samsung TV, LG TV, or Amazon Fire TV devices) </p><p>Step 2: Sign into your Xbox Game Pass account. </p><p>Step 3: Connect a compatible Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller and start playing </p>.India leads Google’s Gemini AI-powered e-learning tools adoption worldwide.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>