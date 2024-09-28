1 in every 4 diabetics at serious risk of heart failure: Study

Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr. Dangs Lab, said, "This study is a wake-up call. The number of diabetics at risk of heart failure points to the urgent need for timely screening and interventions. By raising awareness of the silent link between diabetes and heart failure, we can help transform patient outcomes and reduce the risk of serious complications."

He said the NT-proBNP test, performed on Roche Diagnostics' advanced cardiometabolic testing platform, has played a pivotal role in identifying the hidden burden of heart failure in diabetic patients. This test can detect elevated heart failure risk before structural or functional changes are visible on imaging, he added.