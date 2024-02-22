JOIN US
health

7 Easy ways to improve your digestion naturally

From uncomfortable heartburn to embarrassing gas, there are several common digestive issues which has been reported from time to time. Digestive issues among young people are indeed becoming more prevalent in modern times due to diet and workstyle changes. Here we list seven natural strategies that can improve digestion naturally.
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 11:04 IST

Go little slow while savouring meals. Try and chew the food thorougly as it helps in digestion process and allows enzymes in saliva to begin breaking down food.

Credit: Pexels

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to help maintain healthy digestion. Water helps in smooth movement of food though the digestive tract.

Credit: Pexels

Regular exercise can improve regular bowel movements and promote overall digestion. One should aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise five days of the week to see good results.

Credit: Pexels

Consume probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kimchi and others as it help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, which is crucial for optimal digestion.

Credit: Pexels

One should manage stress as it can negatively impact digestion. One can reduce chronic stress by meditation, yoga or spending some time in nature.

Credit: Pexels

Try herbal teas like green, ginger, chamomile, and fennel can aid digestion and alleviate symptoms like bloating and indigestion.

Credit: Pexels

Prioritize your sleep pattern and make sure you get quality sleep every night. Poor sleep can disrupt digestion and exacerbate digestive issues.

Credit: Pexels

(Published 22 February 2024, 11:04 IST)
Healthcare Health news fitness digestion

