7 Easy ways to improve your digestion naturally

Go little slow while savouring meals. Try and chew the food thorougly as it helps in digestion process and allows enzymes in saliva to begin breaking down food.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to help maintain healthy digestion. Water helps in smooth movement of food though the digestive tract.
Regular exercise can improve regular bowel movements and promote overall digestion. One should aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise five days of the week to see good results.
Consume probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kimchi and others as it help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, which is crucial for optimal digestion.
One should manage stress as it can negatively impact digestion. One can reduce chronic stress by meditation, yoga or spending some time in nature.
Try herbal teas like green, ginger, chamomile, and fennel can aid digestion and alleviate symptoms like bloating and indigestion.
Prioritize your sleep pattern and make sure you get quality sleep every night. Poor sleep can disrupt digestion and exacerbate digestive issues.
(Published 22 February 2024, 11:04 IST)