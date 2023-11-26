All for alcohol harm reduction

Any amount of reduction in alcohol consumption is ceaselessly beneficial, although this may not always be a part of the harm reduction approach. If a person prefers cutting down on their drinking to a level that is significantly or slightly lesser instead of complete sobriety, the specialist practitioner must still support this. The clinician in this instance should evaluate if any safety considerations make this inappropriate, especially if there is a risk of withdrawal. If a drastic decrease is identified as risky to the service user, the clinician can then develop a plan for gradual reduction along with the service user. This then can be shared with the specialist practitioner for continuity of key work, support and monitoring of the planned reduction.