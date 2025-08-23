<p><em>Shraddha S & MA Rushmi Benisha</em></p>.<p>Despite a ban by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, vendors across Bengaluru continue to manufacture and sell them, often discreetly.</p>.<p>A ground check by DH reporters at Jayanagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Malleswaram, and Pottery Town revealed a mix of eco-friendly idols and concealed PoP stock.</p>.<p>In Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Jayanagar, stalls displayed mainly clay idols under a foot tall, priced at Rs 650 to Rs 950. Larger idols of over five feet, made of clay or papermaché, cost Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.</p>.<p>"The clay is hard to source, and rains damage the stock. Prices are up 20% from last year,” said Yashas, a Jayanagar vendor.</p>.Bengaluru's garbage confusion: When city’s waste plan keeps shifting.<p>In contrast, Malleswaram and Pottery Town had more PoP idols hidden in back rooms.</p>.<p>Vendors admitted stocking them despite the ban. “We can produce three times more idols with PoP. Clay takes longer and costs more, from Rs 400 for small idols to over Rs 20,000 for bigger ones,” said Chittibabu of Kamala idols.</p>.<p>Another vendor, Brahmacchariya, said, “PoP sells better, but we keep them hidden. There was a raid on Wednesday, and I had to bribe the police in order to continue my business.”</p>.<p>Eco-friendly alternatives also face hurdles.</p>.<p>Bharath Yadav of Gubbi Mane in Jayanagar said that clay is sourced from Nelamangala, but customised orders sometimes demand unsustainable touches like gold paint and silk cloth.</p>.<p>In Pottery Town, vendors showcased clay and papermaché idols upfront while keeping PoP idols offsite.</p>.<p>“Papermaché idols cost Rs 20,000 for 10 feet, against Rs 60,000 for PoP. But customers prefer PoP for durability,” said Srinivas of Lathika S.</p>.<p>His neighbour Sharath revealed plans to bring in PoP idols only on August 25 night to evade raids.</p>.<p><strong>Idol-making faces a blow in Davanagere</strong></p>.<p>With buyers opting for cheaper idols from Maharashtra, traditional makers in Davanagere are losing ground. Imported idols are at least Rs 2,000 cheaper, said Shivakumar, a local craftsman.</p>.<p>He added that unauthorised PoP sales and seasonal vendors with big investments are cutting into their market.</p>.<p>"They spend Rs 3–4 lakh on idols from Maharashtra and sell it here for profits,” he said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar, who once received 30 orders, has only 15 this year.</p>.<p>Idol preparation, which begins six months in advance and employs six to eight workers, is also hit by competition from West Bengal makers.</p>.<p><strong>Make your own Ganesha<br></strong><br>Seere, a cultural organisation, will organise a 'Make Your Own Ganesha' programme on Sunday from 8.30 am to 11.30 am at Bugle Rock Park, Basavangudi. Participants must be clad in a saree and bring a plate and a mug.</p>.<p>Contact 8310868579 for details.</p>