Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

IPH launches advanced study institute in Bengaluru to tackle modern challenges     

The new school seeks to bridge the gap between medical education and field experience by enhancing student skillsets. It will also maintain databases on public health and tribal health.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 21:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 21:30 IST
Bengaluru newsIPH

Follow us on :

Follow Us