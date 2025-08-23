<p>Bengaluru: The Institute of Public Health (IPH) marked its 20th anniversary with the launch of the TT Narasimhan School of Advanced Studies, aimed at equipping professionals to tackle contemporary public health challenges.</p>.<p>At the inauguration, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “As governments cannot reach everyone, we appreciate partnerships for strengthening public health and government healthcare services. IPH has immensely contributed to key areas, including tribal health.”</p>.<p>The new school seeks to bridge the gap between medical education and field experience by enhancing student skillsets. It will also maintain databases on public health and tribal health.</p>.<p>The launch event brought together practitioners, policymakers, and key figures from the healthcare sector.</p>.High cost, hectic lifestyle? More Bengaluru couples choosing to be child-free.<p>TT Narasimhan, after whom the school is named, was chairman of the TTK Group. His family was represented by his wife Lata Jagannathan and son TT Jagannathan.</p>