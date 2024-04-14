Early cancer symptoms that men should watch out for

Skin changes

Your skin, the body’s largest organ, often reveals more than you realise. From unusual moles to sudden changes in texture or colour, these seemingly innocent alterations should not be ignored. So, instead of dismissing that strange spot as a random blemish, show it some attention. Remember, ignoring these early warning signs of cancer is like playing a high-stakes game with your health. Sure, it might seem easier to sweep them under the rug and hope for the best, but why leave your well-being to chance? Take charge, listen to your body, and don’t hesitate to seek medical advice. After all, being proactive today could mean a healthier tomorrow.