Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Food packaging should have labels on front about health impact, says WHO

Currently, only 43 WHO member states have any kind of front-of-package labelling either mandatory or voluntary, the UN agency said, despite evidence showing labels can affect buying behaviour.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 11:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 11:16 IST
World newshealthWHOWorld Health Organization

Follow us on :

Follow Us