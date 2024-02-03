Early care keeps those lines away

The marks of aging that appear around the mouth and nose, especially when one laughs, hence the name. “Laugh lines are caused by loss of structural skin elements such as collagen and hyaluronic acid along with sagging of cheek fat compartments,” explains dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal. “These are deeper structures that require in-clinic dermatologist treatments such as dermal fillers, thread lift or laser resurfacing. Start skincare actives like retinol and peptides early and add these treatments as preventive measures to reduce deepening of laugh lines”, she adds.