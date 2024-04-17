Experts: Sugary drinks can’t be ‘health drinks’

Drink mixes like Bournvita and Horlicks are in the news after the government directed e-commerce websites to remove them from the ‘Health drinks’ category. This follows a clarification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that there are no defined standards under Indian food laws for the term ‘health drink’. The FSSAI expressed concern that categorising them as health drinks could mislead consumers.
What are the concerns when it comes to such drink mixes? Nutritionists weigh in.
They come under the category of malt- or cereal-based food, says dietician Remya Rajan. Traditionally the mixes were made at home by sprouting, drying and powdering ragi or other millets. They were fed to kids as they are easy to digest. “However, the branded drinks use a lot of chemicals, which could be hazardous,” she explains.
Nutritionist Deepika Vasudevan points out that drinks with over 10% added sugar cannot be healthy. In
some of these mixes, the added sugar is as high as 40%. “In some cases, like those with yeast intolerance, these mixes aggravate gut issues,” she says. Typically, one consumes two teaspoons of the mix twice a day. However, she recommends not more than one teaspoon per day, or none at all. “They also claim that these drinks are high in protein, but in truth, its presence is minimal,” she adds.
Not for daily consumption
Remya explains that there is no harm in treating kids to these drinks once in a while, but it is not recommended for daily consumption. This, especially if it’s being used as a meal replacement. “Kids will be missing out on important nutrients if they skip breakfast and instead opt for these drinks. It can also lead to hyperactivity,” she notes.
A holistic nutrient profile is important, says nutritionist Priyanka Rohatgi. “Growing children need much more than just malt, sugar and preservatives,” she states. She believes looking at omega 3, choline, mineral profile and vitamins is imperative.
Keep it natural
If one is not strapped for time, homemade malt is a good alternative, according to Remya. Another option she recommends is plain milk with a little bit of coconut sugar or natural cane sugar. A milkshake with dry fruits and nuts is also a healthier option. Drinks made with sattu (a mix made with roasted gram flour) are good especially for summer, she adds.
A drink with two teaspoons of cocoa and one or two spoons of sugar is far healthier than the branded beverages, Deepika explains. “This way, you know what exactly is going into your glass and you have control over the sugar content,” she shares. One can also opt for smoothies with fruits and other natural ingredients, says Priyanka.