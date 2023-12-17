How snoring can cause brain fog

Now, you might wonder, why does snoring happen in the first place? Well, often it’s because the flow of air through our nose and throat is blocked. Imagine trying to breathe through a straw. That’s what it can feel like for someone with a stuffy nose due to problems like a deviated septum or sinusitis. When your nose is congested, you’re more likely to breathe through your mouth while you sleep. This mouth breathing can lead to snoring and make brain fog worse.