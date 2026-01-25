<p>Bengaluru: In an attempt to provide a push to startup founders focusing on sustainable development in Bengaluru, Namma Bengaluru challenge has chosen five start up companies as winners for 2026. </p>.<p>The winners include Carbon Craft Design, a sustainable construction company; SatiQ Concrete Manufacturer, a low-carbon concrete manufacturer; Tellus Habitat, a water filter company for making sewage water reusable for non-potable use. The other two companies focused on wastage produced by eateries.</p>.<p>Sunbird straws is a sustainable alternative for paper and plastic straws, made of coconut tree leaves. Go Do Good is a sustainable and safe alternative for plastic food delivery boxes. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The challenge gave Rs 25 lakh to winners to deploy their innovations across the city. Five winners were chosen out of 600 applicants.</p>.Bengaluru: Namma Metro Yellow Line peak-hour frequency to improve to 10 mins from January 15.<p class="bodytext">The other notable startup companies included Padcare, manufacturing sanitary pads recycling equipment and other companies for waste management equipment and sustainable air purifiers. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Speaking in the occasion, Maheshwar Rao, commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority, said, “We look forward to collaborating with a few of them, especially in relation to lakes and sustainable infrastructure”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Explaining the judgement criteria, co-founder of Unboxing BLR Prashanth Prakash said, “Apart from the systematic view, we are looking at companies that have products that are replicable and scalable. We also want to recognise companies that are leveraging technology. Besides funds and exposure, they will get inputs from eminent people well versed in matters of the city”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Group and one of the jurors, said, “Everyone who participated showed a lot of desire for finding solutions to problems that growing cities have”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Manoj Kumar, co-founder of Social Alpha, said, “It is important we support people who are coming up with solutions”.</p>