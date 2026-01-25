<p>Bengaluru: The long-standing legal battle over bike taxis in the state reached a turning point on Friday as the High Court cleared the way for two-wheelers to operate as commercial transport. While the ruling has brought a sigh of relief to thousands of gig workers and aggregators, like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, it has reignited a wave of anxiety among the city’s autorickshaw drivers, who fear their livelihoods are now on the brink of collapse.</p>.<p>The dispute goes back to June 2025, when the state government imposed a blanket ban on bike taxis. This ban was subsequently challenged by aggregators, leading to a division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi setting aside the earlier single-judge order.</p>.<p>The court ruled that motorcycles fall under the definition of transport vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. It directed the state to process registration applications for bike taxis and prohibited authorities from denying permits solely on the grounds that the vehicle is a motorcycle.</p>.<p>For the thousands of riders who navigate Bengaluru’s notorious traffic, the verdict is a victory for the right to trade.</p>.<p>“Many of us took to bike taxis because there were no other jobs. The ban had pushed us to the streets,” said Puneeth, a bike taxi rider. “Companies like Ola and Uber have cabs and autos, so they don’t lose much. It was the individual riders who were suffering.”</p>.<p>Shashank, a representative from Rapido, echoed this sentiment, noting that the High Court had stood by those who depend on the service for their daily bread.</p>.<p>The ruling has not gone down well with the auto-rickshaw community. Drivers argue that while they pay commercial taxes and follow strict regulations, bike taxis often operate with white (private) number plates, creating an uneven playing field.</p>.Drivers & ride-hailing firms cheer Karnataka HC's bike taxi verdict, transport body opposes.<p>Thimmaraju, an auto driver from Rajajinagar, expressed his helplessness. “We pay taxes and follow rules, yet we are losing passengers to bikes. On top of that, there are serious concerns about passenger safety, especially for women, given recent reports of harassment.”</p>.<p>Ramegowda, president of the Sarathi Auto Drivers’ Association, warned of a potential shift in the transport landscape. “If the government allows white-board vehicles to run as taxis, every auto driver might as well switch to a bike. It’s becoming impossible to survive,” he said.</p>.<p>The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has taken a hardline stance, warning the government of political consequences.</p>.<p>S Nataraja Sharma, the federation’s president, stated: The government must protect those who pay commercial transport taxes. The High Court did not explicitly allow white-plate vehicles for commercial use, it only said motorcycles can be registered as transport vehicles (yellow plates).</p>.<p>“If the government fails to regulate this, the unions will teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections. The state government is now under pressure to frame specific guidelines to regulate the sector”, he added.</p>.<p>Until the Transport Department issues a clear framework for yellow-plate motorcycle registration, the friction between the two-wheeler riders and auto-rickshaw unions is expected to persist.</p>