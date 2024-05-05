On the count of four... box breathe your way to de-stress

The box breathing technique

First, find a quiet space and sit with your back straight and feet flat on the floor. Follow these steps:

Exhale: Begin by slowly exhaling through your mouth to empty your lungs.

Inhale: Inhale slowly through your nose to the count of four, filling your lungs completely.

Hold: Hold your breath for another count of four.

Exhale: Release the air from your lungs by closing your mouth and counting to four.

Hold: Hold your breath again for four counts before repeating the process.

For beginners, it may take some practice to get comfortable with the technique. Start with shorter counts if necessary and gradually work up to longer periods.

While further research is needed to fully understand the underlying mechanisms and optimal implementation strategies, box breathing represents a valuable complementary therapy for individuals seeking non-pharmacological approaches to support their respiratory health, particularly those with lung diseases or COPD.



(The author is a consultant pulmonologist.)