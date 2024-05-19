Mission Possible, just BE FAST

For strokes involving occlusion due to the blockage of large vessels (the starting parts of the blood supply tree) supplying the brain, the intravenous administration of clot-bursting drugs alone is insufficient to break the clot. Interventional doctors perform a procedure of passing specialised equipment with a guidewire to remove the clot mechanically. Mechanical thrombectomy is effective if performed up to 24 hours after the onset of symptoms. Dr Dileep Raghavendra Yavagal, the Chief of the Neuro Endovascular division and Clinical Professor of Neurology and Neurosurgery at the University of Miami & Jackson Memorial Hospitals, USA, has been championing the establishment and the global implementation of this game-changing treatment in stroke care. “Suppose you calculate the years of disability left after a stroke; the mechanical thrombectomy has been one of the most cost-effective interventions that rival most treatment options in medicine and dramatically changed the outlook of stroke patients,” says Dr Dileep. Fifty percent of patients treated through this technique return to work with full, independent functioning daily activities in 3-4 months.