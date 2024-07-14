Quit pro quo

As a preliminary step towards preparing for behaviour support, it would be good to start reflecting on how and why your relationship with smoking evolved. Some reflective questions could include — “When was my first use? Who did I do it with? Did someone lead me to smoking, if so, what was it that they said, drew me to smoking? When did it become a habit? What positives do I draw out of the smoking experience? Do I smoke to feel the nicotine rush or do I smoke to combat withdrawals from it? Is smoking even a joyful experience for me anymore? Why do I feel I want to quit now? What are my goals from the behavioural support received around this?”