Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Nearly 100-year-old accused from 1982 murder case acquitted by Allahabad High Court

Ram was released on bail the same year. Satti Din passed away during the pendency of his appeal, leaving Ram as the sole surviving appellant in the case.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 04:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 04:59 IST
India NewsmurderAllahabadAccused

Follow us on :

Follow Us