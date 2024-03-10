Terms of endearment

Sometimes, it can be hard for a daughter to understand when she would receive which version of the mother. An unreliable mother suddenly showers affection on her daughter and flees to another end of the continuum by becoming hostile and aggressive. Some daughters fortunately have the support of another family member that they can seek refuge in such as that of a grandparent. However, most do not. This thus makes a daughter develop a belief that emotional connections are precarious or even so frightening, with a further transference to other interpersonal relationships in life. The final pattern that can be observed often is a relationship where the daughter and mother play the role of the other. This is quite common where a mother has birthed children very young or in the case of single parenthood. In the former instance, the mother might see the children to have robbed the childhood of her own and thus seek for caregiving from the children.